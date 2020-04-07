Magic Valley Symphony Orchestra postpones April concert

The Magic Valley Symphony Orchestra is having to postpone their April 24 concert that was going to be held at the College of Southern Idaho.

Director Ted Hadley says that this was going to be their diamond anniversary of the symphony and they were excited about having a guest pianist and trumpet player.

Luckily, the guest performers have agreed to come and play in their rescheduled show on November 13.

Ted Hadley says it will give everyone something to look forward to.

"Allen Vizzuti is a world famous trumpet player so he is going to be playing his trumpet, Laura is a world class pianist, Allen has written a new piece for us to premiere at that concert, the chorale and the orchestra are singing and performing together so it's going to be a pretty fabulous concert when we finally get to perform it," Hadley said.

For other questions, you can contact them at (208) 404-9670.