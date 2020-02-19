Magic Valley Symphony to host special guest conductor David Eyler

The Magic Valley Symphony is preparing for their next concert.

The concert will begin at 7:30 on Friday night.

The concert is on Friday at the College of Southern Idaho, and they will be having a special guest conductor from North Dakota.

His name is David Eyler and this concert is going to feature a lot of drums and percussion instruments. He is also excited to explore Idaho while he is here as well.

"Well, if they like great music, they should come and they can support their local orchestra," said David Eyler. "And there is quite a variety — hearing an instrument that isn't usually heard on the concert stage anymore, the marimba. Once upon a time 50, 60 years ago was very popular, and timpani you almost never hear timpani as a concerto instrument. It's back in the band and orchestra in the back, it's a supportive role, and this way, it's a soloist role."

The concert will begin at 7:30 on Friday night.