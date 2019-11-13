Magic Valley Symphony to perform Holiday Prelude concert

The Magic Valley Symphony is getting ready for their concert this Friday at the College of Southern Idaho auditorium.

The theme for Friday's concert is Holiday Prelude. They will be playing all songs related to stars, bells and sleighs.

The CSI chamber choir will be performing along with the symphony, making the concert even more special for them.

The director of the group Ted Hadley says it should be a fun night for all ages.

"It's wonderful music to hear, it's a great evening to spend with your family, not too expensive, and because music enriches our lives, even if we just listen to it," said Hadley

The tickets can be purchased at the door, or before hand at Kurt's Pharmacy or at the CSI box office.

KMVT is a sponsor of this event.