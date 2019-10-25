Magic Valley business still feeling effects from Saturday storm

A Magic Valley business is still feeling the effects of the storm from this last Saturday.

A couple of stores in the Lynwood shopping center in Twin Falls sustained water damage after the storm, which saw wind gusts of 60 to 70 miles per hour.

KMVT talked with Janice Elam, the owner of Copy It, who said Lynwood management was in the process of redoing the roof before the storm, and when they came in Monday, they didn't notice anything wrong, until they started walking around.

"It actually came down the walls and the floors were all saturated. So where ever we had paper sitting, obviously there was damage, and we walked over to the other area where we have our wide format printer, and realizing that yes we had damage. It was coming from the ceiling as well,” Elam explained.

From there, Elam says they started evaluating more, finding additional water damage.

Lynwood management brought in a restoration company, who brought in fans to dry up everything.

However, they did have to take out carpet, and even had to drill holes into the walls where the baseboards were, to make sure all the water got out, and dried out.

“The damage for the most part was done in our wide format area, so a lot of the rolled paper, and the equipment itself was damaged. So we're surviving out here, and it's just one thing, but we're getting by. It'll be good, and the customers, like I say, they understand when they come in. The biggest thing is just the smell,” Elam stated.

Elam also said that all the employees and customers are handling it well, and that the damage could have been a lot worse.

