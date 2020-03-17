Magic Valley businesses changing operating hours, access for health concerns

A number of businesses in the south central Idaho are staying open but making changes to limit the potential exposure and spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Below is a list of businesses making temporary changes.

SERVICES

NORTH SIDE CANAL COMPANY

North Side Canal Company is open but the Jerome office will be closed to the public. Those needing to conduct business with the company can call the office at 208-324-2319. Operation and maintenance assessments may be paid by mailing payment to 921 N. Lincoln Avenue, Jerome, Idaho, 83338; by phone with a credit card (3% fee will apply), or by dropping the payment off at the front door.

POMERELLE MOUNTAIN is closing as of 4 p.m. Tuesday for the season.

SUN VALLEY SKI RESORT closed the winter skiing season on Monday. The closure included lift operations, ski school, dining outlets, retail and rental services. The village operations, including restaurants and lodging will continue to operate with limited services until further notice. Lift tickets, lessons and rentals purchased online and dated March 16 or later will automatically be refunded within 14 business days. People with questions can contact Snowbasin at 801-620-1000, info@snowbasin.com or Sun Valley at 888-490-5950, lifttickets@sunvalley.com.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

Northwest Credit Union Association is asking credit union members concerned about public places to utilize their financial institution's online and mobile technology, ATMs, drive-through windows and even calling their local branch's call center with questions.

RETAIL

MEN'S WAREHOUSE

Men's Warehouse stores are closing stores through the end of March. Customers can still receive services online and some limited services to ensure customers can pickup merchandise previously ordered.

This list is posted as a public service announcement. Business making changes can email KMVT at newstips@kmvt.com to be added to the list.