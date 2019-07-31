Magic Valley businesses seek to provide more Spanish entertainment options

A Twin Falls business and museum is aiming to tap into the Hispanic Community by offering entertainment in Spanish.

The College of Southern Idaho's Herrett Center launched its Spanish programming in the summer, showing "Dinosaurs at Dusk" and "We are the Stars" both in English and Spanish.

"The fact that we do have a large Hispanic population here and we're always looking for way to reach out to parts of the community that we've may never been able to reach before," Chris Anderson, a coordinator Centennial Observatory said.

There was no additional cost to bring the Spanish versions to the planetarium, Anderson explained. While they've seen a positive reaction from the community, management would like to see their attendance numbers go up with their Spanish shows.

"To be perfectly honest, It's been a little slow and I don't think it's got to do the quality of the shows," Anderson said. "I think it's just we're struggling to get the word out to a community that maybe just gotten used to never thinking about this place where they can see programming that its in Spanish."

Recently management at the Magic Valley Cinema 13 in Twin Falls asked community members on their Facebook, if they would like to see the live action film "Dora and the Lost City of Gold," based on the Nickelodeon series in Spanish.

"My thinking is that we have these untapped resources. I mean we have a large Hispanic community between here and Jerome, especially. We thought that the community might benefit from offering some of these shows and kind of have a wider variety," said Chase Waldapfel, the general manager of the Magic Valley Cinema.

As of Wednesday the poll read 27 percent were interested in seeing Dora in Spanish and 73 percent weren't interested in it.

Waldapfel said last year was the first time they offered a movie in Spanish.

"It was kind of a short notice thing and we had about 100 people show up. It was a last minute success, I think," he said.

Both Waldapfel and Anderson say they're always looking for new ways to provide entertainment.

"If the interest is there and the format is available, we're definitely trying to make it happen," Waldapfel said.

"Trying to find as many of the shows that we can that are offered in English and Spanish and create more opportunities," Anderson said.