Magic Valley businesses give meals to hospital workers

A few Magic Valley businesses are giving back to the first responders at St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.

Servpro, the Magic Valley Builder's Association, and Jimmy John's handed out meals on Tuesday to health care workers at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

Servpro, the Magic Valley Builder's Association and Jimmy John's are making sure local health care workers don't go hungry.

Between 11:30 and 2, and then again from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, they gave out meals to every person at the hospital.

The idea is just to thank them for working hard during this time.

Tuesday's effort is also the kickoff to a challenge that Servpro has with United Way, challenging others to do something similar.

"What you can do is if you go onto the website, https://www.unitedwayscid.org/servlocal then it will have different ways, restaurants can sign up to do something similar to what Jimmy John's did today, on a small scale or a large scale," said Amber Balbas, the Servpro community outreach director. "And then they will have different businesses like the Magic Valley Builder's Association that will have the opportunity to partner with them."

They say this is just a small way that people can give back during this time.