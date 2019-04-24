Music and photography performance showcases Magic Valley communities

A mixture of photography and classical music is coming to Twin Falls for a live media performance at the College of Southern Idaho.

The performance is a joint effort between the Magic Valley Symphony and Westwater Arts, which created a visual concerto experience.

Nicholas Bardonnay is the creative director and CEO for Westwater Arts and said about 200 images from 50 local photographers will be showcased during the concert.

"Through the submissions, from the real talented photographers here, provided for the project, you not only see different facets of the environment here but also people, festivals, activities that people participate in, extreme sports so on and so forth," said Bardonnay. "All the things that make the Magic Valley a cool place to live."

Three pieces will be performed Symphony No.2 "Mysterious Mountain", Hovhaness The Lark Ascending, Vaugh Williams with Jennifer Call Dunn, violin Magic Valley, Watson.

The concert will take place on April 26 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and early arrival is recommended. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students.

Tickets are available Kurt's Pharmacy, CSI Box Office, and Deset Book.