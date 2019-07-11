Magic Valley first responders save multiple pets in a day

It was an animal-saving day Wednesday in the Magic Valley, where multiple law enforcement agencies rescued some furry friends.

Left: Jerome Police pose with dog and owner after saving the dog from a structure fire. Right: Shoshone Police and Shoshone Fire pose for a photo with a kitten they rescued from a drain. Courtesy of Jerome Police and Shoshone Police

The Shoshone Police and Fire Department said a Napa Auto Parts employee heard an animal in distress on their busiest intersection on South Rail Street and South Greenwood Street.

After hearing the animal, she called for help. Tools were used from the fire department to lift and remove a storm drain cover.

They found the kitten in the bottom of the drain swimming in a couple feet of standing sludge water.

The kitten was cleaned up and given to the employee, per her request, since no owner was located.

Police Chief Austin Smith said it lifted the employee's spirits, after finding out some bad news.

Meanwhile, in Jerome, the Jerome County Sheriff's Office rescued another little kitten out of an engine compartment in one of the emergency management's vehicles.

Then, Jerome Police, did not want to be outdone and they saved a dog named Cooper.

City police and fire responded to a report of a structure fire around 8 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived and saw smoke and heard the detectors going off.

Neighbors told officers that the resident wasn't home, but a dog was inside.

The officers went into the home, located Cooper safely and took him outside.