Magic Valley girls speak about experience with Distinguished Young Women Program

Distinguished Young Women of the Magic Valley is a scholarship program that is open to girls in high school around the Magic Valley.

Both girls say that winning was really just an added bonus of an otherwise amazing time.

They recently just had their two night competition at Twin Falls High School and two girls are moving onto the state competition.

"I was honestly surprised, I was super thankful for it, but I was not expecting it whatsoever," said Kenydi Young who won Distinguished Young Women south Magic Valley.

After winning the regional competition Kenydi Young and Chloe Link are excited to be heading to the state Distinguished Young Women competition.

"So there were a couple of different categories that we competed in, the largest two were, our interview and academic, which were completed prior to the night we competed, and then at the night we competed in talent fitness and self-expression," said Young.

"I really liked when we were backstage and we got to talk and bond with each other and it was really nice knowing that whatever the outcome would’ve been of the competition we were all proud of each other," said Chloe Link, who won Distinguished Young Women North Magic Valley.

Obviously i’m glad that I did well with it, but I’m so happy for everything else I took away from it too, not only have I had all these fun memories and relationships I’ve built, but I also gained a lot of life skills that I’ll use for the rest of my life," said Young.

"I think it was one of the better decisions I’ve made, I’ve made so many friendships and what to do with future, like job opportunities, like how to hold myself and how to interview, and it was just a really good opportunity," said Link.