Magic Valley kids take part in special performance put on by Missoula Children's Theater

Kids from across the Magic Valley were able to take part in a special performance Saturday, thanks to the Missoula Children's Theater.

The Magic Valley Arts Council partnered up with the traveling theater group for the 22nd year.

This year the kids performed The Snow Queen, at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts.

Carolyn White, the executive director for the Magic Valley Arts Council said that once a year, the arts council brings in MCT for a week long residency, holding auditions on Mondays, and performing on Saturdays.

“We have 39 kids in the cast, they're all local children. And then in addition to doing the production this week, we also provided 12 different workshops to area schools all around the community,” White stated.

Several of those were assembly style workshops, which could provide a performance workshop opportunity for up to 600 kids at a time.

