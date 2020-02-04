Magic Valley prosecuting attorneys announce scholarship application for high school seniors

The Gooding County prosecutor and the Twin Falls County prosecutor each have a scholarship that is open to high school seniors living in Gooding or Twin Falls counties who plan to attend the College of Southern Idaho in the fall.

Gooding County Prosecutor Matt Pember started the scholarship last year after hearing about what Grant Loebs does for the Twin Falls County scholarship.

Any senior can talk to their school about how to apply. Students can talk to a school teacher or counselor and they will be given an application.

“I am very excited to be able to help further the education of a deserving Twin Falls County student, and, at the same time, give them a forum to educate their fellow students and the community about the dangers of illegal drugs,” said Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs.

The Pember says that he encourages every student at a Gooding County high school to apply.

"Basically all of the school administrations have the information to apply," Pember said. "It's a $1,000 scholarship. You have to write a 1,000 word essay; you have to give a 5 minute presentation to me and the lawyers in the office."