Magic Valley residents testify in Colorado murder trial

Several Magic Valley residents testified in a Colorado courtroom Tuesday during a murder trial.

In Day 7 of testimonies in the Patrick Frazee trial, in Cripple Creek, Colorado, Megan Garrison, friend to Krystal Lee, told prosecutors she lent Lee her black VW Passat during Thanksgiving. Lee told Garrison she needed it to move, but Lee later told investigators it was to help clean up a crime scene.

The vehicle is seen several times in surveillance videos at area businesses.

The jury also heard from Lee's coworkers at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. On the stand, Allison Wright testified that when Lee returned to work after the Thanksgiving holiday, she looked "tired and sad."

Later in December, she told co-workers she "had to do what she did to protect her family and herself."

According to a reporter in the courtroom, Twin Falls Police Officer Joshua Hayes also testified about evidence found in Lee's yard.

He said he found burnt pieces of electronics and a screen protector in several burn pits around Lee's home.

Frazee faces eight charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased body and solicitation. He plead not guilty, but Lee took a plea deal for tampering with evidence and agreed to testify at trial.

Trial is expected to last about three weeks but both sets of attorneys say trial is ahead of schedule.