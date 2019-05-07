Magic Valley school district nominated for nationwide learning impact awards

A Magic Valley school district is being nominated for a nationwide education project award.

The Twin Falls School District is one of 32 districts being nominated for a Global Learning Impact Award.

I-station, a program that all schools across Idaho use, chose the Twin Falls School District for the use of their application along with the results that came from using the program.

The schools use I-station every month as a screener for students from kindergarten through third grade, focusing on math and reading to determine their strengths and weaknesses.

"Everyone uses it for Idaho reading indicator. Not all use it on a monthly basis like we do, or as part of their intervention plan," explained Teresa Jones, the director of elementary programs for the school district.

She said their students have shown improvements as they use the program every month.

"I think we're proud that I-station feels like our implementation is effective and that they wanted to seek out what we are doing to have 95 percent participation on a monthly basis," she said.

Voting is already open and will close on Tuesday, May 21 with the eight winners announced the following day.

Check out the IMS Global Learning Consortium website for more on the 2019 Learning Impact Awards.