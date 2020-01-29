Magic Valley woman finds inspiration among community in battle against cancer

Donna Headley was a bus driver, a dispatcher, a pillar of the community until a diagnosis of breast cancer and more recently brain cancer turned her life upside down.

"The tumors started out probably about this big; now they are this big through the treatments and radiation," Headley said.

Today she's not taking phone calls or driving buses. The diseases have taken away what she was best at: helping people.

"I loved going to work and being a dispatcher and associating with people of the community," she said.

Facing the battle of her life, Headley has stood strong in hopes of raising her 14-year-old grandson Kevin, a feat her family members such as her daughter-in-law Alicia Nguyen.