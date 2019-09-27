Last week was Magic Valley's 5th Annual Premier Cycling Event. Riders met up at CPR in Renaissance Plaza, and were welcomed by volunteers getting them pumped for the race.

Organizers, sponsors and a DJ were on site, Making Magic Valley Cycle a great event.

"Our sponsors, CPR, they're hosting the location, and we have cycle therapy. They're here onboard to fix bikes and get everybody ready, says Denise Alexander, Race Director of Cycle Magic Valley.

Participants rode as early as 8 a.m. depending on the trail they chose.

"It's a bicycle ride for all levels, so we have the century routes, the metric century, the 30 mile and the 13 mile kind of built for anybody,” says Denise.

Riders being able to choose their bike trail was an exciting feature that brought bikers out to ride.

"Not having to do 100 miles, but having the option to do something shorter if you're just kind of getting into it,” says bike rider, Jared Lauritsen.

Many participants were both young and old, experienced or riding their very first race; and some riders were there just to tag along.

"I'm actually going to take my little granddaughter who's six, and we're going to lead the 13 mile ride,” says Denise.

Everyone had a great time and following their trails, returned to a great barbecue finish. All proceeds will be going to the Magic Valley Trail Enhancement Committee, which will be connecting more trails this fall.

