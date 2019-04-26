Magic Valley law enforcement agencies gearing up for drug take back day

The Drug Enforcement Administration is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies in the Pacific Northwest, to set up drug take back collection sites Saturday the 27th, including 45 sites across the Gem State.

The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department, and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office will be taking prescription drugs back at their offices, and the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office will be in the Walmart parking lot, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Most sheriff's offices and police stations have drop boxes in their lobbies, which are set up 24/7 if people can't make it to the event.

Agencies will not take needles, sharp or hazardous materials.