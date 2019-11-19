Magnitude 3.5 earthquake reported near Coulee City

COULEE CITY, Wash. (AP) - A magnitude 3.5 earthquake has struck the region near Coulee City and Grand Coulee Dam in eastern Washington state.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network reported the earthquake about 8:48 on Monday morning.

KREM-TV reports the earthquake was reported about a mile underground.

There have been no reports of damage and the epicenter was about 15 miles north-northeast of Coulee City.

