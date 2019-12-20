Mail carriers staying safe during the holidays

A dog chasing the mail carrier is one cliché you hear about but rarely give a second thought. Well here in the Magic Valley, the problem is much bigger than one would think.

So far, three postal carriers in Southern Idaho have suffered dog bites this season, some resulting in medical attention beyond first-aid. (Source: KMVT)

This is an issue that occurs year-round, but it's even bigger during this time of year. Southern Idaho postal carriers are reporting an increasing number of dog bites due to more packages being delivered to doors and porches this holiday season.

"People always say, my dog doesn't bite, but I heard that two or three times for 40 years and I still don't believe it. Your dog acts differently when it's with its owner than with a stranger," says, Kent Bartholomew, city carrier in Jerome.

Carriers are asking people to restrain their dogs during delivery hours by placing their dogs in a separate room and closing the door before opening the front door to accept any packages.