KMVT meteorologist on leave after out-of-country vacation

Several major companies are taking precautionary steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including Gray Television, KMVT's parent company.

Until Saturday night, KMVT's Chief Meteorologist Eric Brill was on vacation in countries in central America and Mexico. According to Businessinsider.com U.S. companies such as Microsoft and Cheveron are asking workers to work remotely, and the company who owns Gray Television is even preventing any person who was recently out of the country to stay out of the workplace for at least 14 days.

"I was about to get out of my car when my boss called me and said, 'I don't know if you saw this email but, you are not allowed back at work for two weeks,' and I was baffled by it," Brill said.

During Brill's travels, he said it was a bit shocking seeing so many people taking so many precautions.

"Obviously I feel fine," he said. "I still have a number of days to go until I know if I'm sick or not. I really don't think I am. You really can't do anything when the cooperation gets involved and says you cant work. Your are kind of stuck."

As Brill tries to figure out what to do with himself for the next two weeks, he can rest easy knowing that his team supports him.

"It's a drag to do that," he said. "Like I said, big thanks to Ryan and Garrett and Layne for stepping in an helping out. I'm sorry guys, it's not personal. I owe you big time."