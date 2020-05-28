Major universities in Utah announce in-person fall terms

Three major universities in Utah have announced that students will return to campus this fall for in-person classes with preventive measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that the announcements from the University of Utah, Southern Utah University and Utah State University included measures such as smaller class sizes and keeping some larger classes online.

The Utah Board of Higher Education is expected to release a draft of specific criteria this week for the colleges choosing to reopen.

Fall classes at the three universities are scheduled to begin in August but continue to be contingent on the number of cases statewide.