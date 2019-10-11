Making a big deal out of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The most pivotal part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to encourage women to get mammograms and get tested.

One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lifetime. Patients who get regular mammograms often have their breast cancer detected earlier when it's in a more treatable state. Mammograms are just one part of prevention and early detection. Self-exams also play a crucial role in breast cancer prevention.

"Self-examines are really important part of it, so checking your breasts every so often to make sure you don't feel any lumps," said Jessica Thibault M.D. with St. Lukes Magic Valley. "Skin changes are also something that's important to look for, so if you notice any redness or any rash on your breasts that's something that you should go in and get checked out."

Thibault goes on to say that being aware of your body, regular exercise, reducing alcohol intake, and minimizing any extra exposure to estrogen can reduce your risk of breast cancer.