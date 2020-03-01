Making a difference with Mini-Cassia therapy pets

Therapy pet evaluations were underway Saturday morning in Paul, as cats and dogs were tested on their ability to handle the job as a therapy pet.

Almost 20 year old non-profit, Therapy Pets Serving Mini-Cassia is using the power of animals to bring happiness to those who need it most.

Registered pets are brought into, various facilities such as; nursing homes, hospitals, schools, and detention centers.

Saturday's evaluations were done for new volunteers who are interested in having their pets become part of the process. KMVT spoke with the leaders of this group who explain why they work so hard to bring this to the area.

"You realize that some of the stuff that you think is really crappy at home, when you didn't want to go, is pretty minor," Said Lori Kreider-Miller the treasurer.

As participants bring pets to various facilities they see it making a difference for many that are in need of some cheer.

"I feel like i'm getting more out of the visit then I'm giving to the person that i'm going to visit. I have felt like that ever since i started doing this," Said Lori Fletcher, the president.

If you are interested in getting your pet involved, volunteers are always needed.

"So we are looking for a dog that will walk on a leash, not jump up on people, or in anyway that could injure someone by pawing them or scratching them, so the animal really has to be well behaved and predictable," said Fletcher.

You can contact them at their website here.