Man arrested on murder charge in Elmore County

A man in Elmore County was arrested for several felonies, one being second degree murder following an investigation by the Elmore County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.

In a press release posted to the Elmore County Sheriff's Facebook page, officials say in late March detectives received a tip from a citizen regarding a possible missing person. Elmore County and Idaho State Police investigated and discovered evidence of several other criminal offences.

Detectives learned that there was an altercation between Don Schultz and the missing person, which then resulted in the missing person's death.

Schultz was arrested on charges of second degree murder, failure to report a death, altering or forging a certificate, grand theft and racketeering.

Schultz and the missing person operated a small auto-repair business from a shop located on Dutton Way, west of Mountain Home.

The investigation is on-going, and the fact of the arrest is not a determination of guilt.