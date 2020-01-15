A man riding his bike across the United States for the fifth time made a stop in Twin Falls.

Man biking across the U.S. stops in Twin Falls (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

William Galloway says he suffers from a traumatic brain injury after being hit by a drunk driver. He now rides across the U.S. raising awareness for those who also suffer from brain injuries.

Galloway's destination is Bellevue, Washington, at Amen Clinics, a health center that provides psychiatric and brain health care.

KMVT got a chance to speak with Galloway Tuesday morning right before he headed out to brave the snow on his bike.

"I used to weigh 290 pounds," Galloway said. "When I got on the bike, I wasn't in shape to do any kind of distance, but everyday I didn't care if I lived or died, I was aimed to get better help."

He shared with KMVT all the support he has gotten, pointing out a group in Hagerman who gave him a warm place to stay at night.

If anyone is interested in helping support his journey he does accept donations to his PayPal at Paypal.me/williamg799.