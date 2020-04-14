Man charged with aggravated assault in apartment complex scuffle | Investigation into man's death continues

A man with ties to Twin Falls has been charged with aggravated assault following a scuffle at an apartment complex during the weekend.

Christopher Gonzales, 33, was at an apartment complex where police found a man who had died of a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in Twin Falls. As of Tuesday, no one has been charged in the man’s death. The incident remains under investigation.

Court documents say Twin Falls Police were called to the Fawnbrook Apartments just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

A resident told police he went outside and saw three males involved in a physical fight on the grass between apartments.

The resident says he saw one of the men get what looked to be an expandable baton from a car.

The man with the baton was later identified as Gonzales. The resident confronted Gonzales, and the suspect allegedly came after him.

Another witness says she saw it happen. Gonzales was later found and arrested.

Twin Falls police told KMVT they found a man dead with a gunshot wound at the apartments when they arrived.

They also said all people involved in the event had been detained.

KMVT will continue to follow this case and provide updates as more information becomes available.