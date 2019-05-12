Man dead after drowning incident at Dierkes lake

UPDATE 10:30 P.M.

The Twin Falls County Coroner has identified the man as 20 year old Erinest Nsabimana.

Nsabimana attempted to swim Dierkes from the south shore to the north shore. With family watching, Erinest went under and did not surface.

ORIGINAL

A man is dead after drowning near Dierkes Lake.

Twin Falls County Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from the Dierke’s Lake area at 5:45 pm, reporting a male that went under while swimming in the river and did not resurface.

Twin Falls County Search and Rescue members, Twin Falls Police and Fire, as well as Magic Valley Paramedics responded.

Search and Rescue members recovered the body of the 20 year old Twin Falls man at 7:07 pm just west of the Dierkes swimming area.

His name is being held until all next of kin have been notified.