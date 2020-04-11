Man dead after shooting at apartment complex in Twin Falls

A man is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday.

The Twin Falls police Department confirmed that the call came in at about 2:30 A.M Saturday, at the Fawnbrook apartments in Twin Falls.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male dead with a gun shot wound. All people involved in the event have been detained at this time and there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public.

Police are not releasing names at this time.

The event is still under investigation.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.