Man dies during first solo hang glider flight in Utah

Authorities say a man has died after crashing south of Salt Lake City during his first solo flight on a hang glider.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said 59-year-old Ron Holder of Rupert, Idaho, crashed Tuesday at Point of the Mountain Flight Park north of Lehi.

Cannon said it was Holder's first time flying without an instructor and that he was visiting Utah with his family.

Witnesses told authorities the wind appeared to die down while Holder was flying before he turned into the wind. He then fell about 50 feet (15.2 meters) to the ground and crashed.

Holder sustained significant head trauma.

Paramedics started performing CPR but were unable to revive Holder. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)