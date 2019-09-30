Man dies in Twin Falls house fire, fire deemed accidental

The Twin Falls Fire Marshal has determined an early morning Saturday fire that claimed the life of one man to be accidental.

Tim Lauda said he’s still conducting the investigation, but said the fire started in the bedroom area. There were no smoke detectors in the home.

On Saturday, the Twin Falls County Coroner identified the victim as Michael Johnson, 65, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Magic Valley Paramedics.

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the fire at 2:07 a.m. on the 200 block of Addison Avenue. The fire was under control at 2:26 a.m.

Three people living in the house's basement were able to safely escape before firefighters arrived. Lauda said the home had two separate entrances, one for a basement apartment and the other for the upstairs rented house.

An engine from Rock Creek Fire District joined three Twin Falls fire engines and a battalion chief to fight the fire.