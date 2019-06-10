Man in connection with deadly Blue Lakes Blvd. crash arrested

A man who was part of a fatal multiple vehicle crash on Blue Lakes Blvd. Friday is listed in custody on Monday in Ada County on a felony charge.

Idaho State Police said Cedric Mitchell, 34, of Twin Falls, was driving on Heyburn Avenue Friday around 6:00 p.m. when he rear-ended a Dodge 1500 who was driven by Dwayne Steiner, 59, and Maryann Steiner, 60, both from Twin Falls.

Steiner died from her injuries at the hospital on Sunday.

When Mitchell's car hit the Steiner's vehicle, the cars were then pushed into the intersection hitting a Nissan Frontier. All three cars then hit a Ford Mustang.

ISP said Mitchell was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise via air ambulance on the day of the crash.

On Sunday, Mitchell was booked into the Ada County Jail.

On Monday, he was arraigned in court for a felony charge on battery against healthcare workers.

His bond is set to $5,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 18.

Through a driver's license photo and Mitchell's booking photo, ISP confirmed that Mitchell is the same man who was involved in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and additional charges may still be filed.