Man injured in Jerome County stabbing

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the stomach Tuesday night.

The Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said law enforcement was called at about 9 p.m. for a family disturbance in the southwest part of the county.

He said a man had been stabbed in the stomach. The man was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition on Wednesday.

The suspect left the scene, police have identified the individual and are in the process of locating them. Oppedyk anticipates charges will be filed.
He said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

 
