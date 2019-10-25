Man injured in Jerome pedestrian accident

A Wednesday night pedestrian crash sent a Jerome man to the hospital.

Trace Eugene Strout was walking his dog down the middle of East H Street at 7:50 p.m.

The victim was wearing all dark clothes when he was struck by a 1984 Chevy Blazer which was driven by Bridget Meneses.

A captain with the Jerome police department tells KMVT, Strout was driven to St. Luke's Magic Valley and then flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus in Boise.

The latest update lists Strout in critical condition.