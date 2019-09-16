Man injured in vehicle fire following police chase

A man was injured Sunday afternoon when his vehicle caught fire after he led authorities on a chase in Rupert.

The man, who's Green Ford Expedition caught on fire, is 48 year old Todd Holbrook. Holbrook fled police following a traffic stop on 210 C Street in Rupert, which ended around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on S. Fifth and A Streets.

Holbrooks car was destroyed and he was taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.

Officers from the Heyburn Police Department, and from the Minidoka and Cassia County Sheriff's Department were called to assist the Rupert Police Department. Rupert Fire also assisted in putting the vehicle fire out.

Little information was available regarding the incident. However, a Lieutenant with the Rupert Police Department said more information would later bee made available.