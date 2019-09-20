Man moves into animal shelter to help get dog adopted

A Kansas City man is on a mission to change the life of a shelter dog.

Queen has been living at the Great Plains SPCA for more than 400 days and Scott Poore said that needs to change. (Source: KMBC/CNN)

Until the 3-year-old terrier mix finds a permanent home, Poore is going to live with her at the shelter.

"I just can't figure out why she's not getting adopted," he said of his new furry roommate. “She’s just been slowly declining in the shelter environment.”

So far, the pup has been a good roommate.

"She does not snore, but I can hear other dogs in the building snoring," Poore said.

While he’s living in the shelter with Queen, Poore’s keeping it simple – just a bed, rolling desk, computer, calendar and chair in the cramped room.

"This is my office just to give you the quick tour,” he said, chuckling to himself.

Poore needs an office of sorts to keep up with the responsibilities of his other job while he’s at the shelter.

Poore just wants a little exposure for Queen and to show how friendly she is.

"Queen is really speaking for all long-term shelter dogs and shelter cats,” he said. “They're kind of the forgotten ones."

Until this shelter dog is adopted, Poore said he’ll be making sure she’s not forgotten.

