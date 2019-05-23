Man promised to turn self in if wanted poster got 15k ‘likes’ on Facebook

Police in Connecticut are hoping a wanted man stays true to his word after he offered to turn himself in for 15,000 Facebook “likes.”

Torrington Police posted a mugshot for 29-year-old Jose Simms to their Facebook page, saying Simms had agreed to turn himself in if the post got at least 15,000 likes. (Source: Torrington Police/WTNH/CNN)

Jose Simms, 29, is wanted for seven failures to appear in court. Torrington Police posted his mugshot to their Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying Simms had agreed to turn himself in if the post got at least 15,000 likes.

Officers asked the public to help them out by liking and sharing the post, and by Wednesday evening, it had surpassed the requested number of likes.

However, police say Simms has not yet turned himself in.

According to court documents, Simms has previously been charged with misdemeanor breach of peace, misuse of emergency 911, violation of a protective order and risk of injury to a child, among others.

Police say instead of the Facebook challenge, they could have worked to track Simms down based on computer forensics, but it would have required resources usually used on more egregious cases.

