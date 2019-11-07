Man saw fiancée struggling with intruders, so he grabbed his shotgun

A Maryland man opened fire on two men during an early morning break-in.

Authorities say Thomas Fisher was returning from his chicken coop when he saw his fiancée struggling with intruders.

Fisher grabbed a shotgun, chased the intruders out of the house and shot one of them in the leg.

“The only reason I have guns is most of them are old guns that was left for me by family members that just lay around in case anything ever happens,” Fisher explained. “I’m always trying to make sure I’m prepared like everybody should. I mean, these guys, they could have had guns themselves.”

The man who was shot has been arrested. Police say the second suspect is still on the run.

