Man shot in leg in Jerome County

The Jerome County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a person who shot a man in the leg early Monday morning.

The incident happened about 1:39 a.m. Monday, in the area of 160 West 220 North, when a man was shot in the leg. When deputies arrived, the man had already been taken to St. Luke's Jerome for treatment.

Police say the man and the shooter knew each other, however, they won't say why the shooting happened to protect the integrity of the investigation. The wound is not life threatening, and the man who was shot is expected to make a full recovery.

The sheriff's office is looking for the suspect who is believed to be an adult male. As of Monday morning, investigators were still gathering information about the suspect.

The sheriff's office believes this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southern Idaho Regional Communications at 208-324-1911, or Det. David Olson at 208-595-3312.