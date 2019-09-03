Man swims length of Boise River, collects data for legislature

The first man to ever swim the entire Boise River from source to Snake River has just finished his journey.

Swimmer Christopher Swain partnered with the bipartisan group Idaho Business for the Outdoors to swim the river. The trip was designed to promote education about water quality in Idaho. Along the way, he made several stops, which included meeting with schools to give lessons on the importance of water quality and holding an event for swimmers with disabilities.

Swain collected data during his swim that was given to the Idaho Business for the Outdoors that they hope to use to understand water quality in Idaho. Once his swim was finished, the group held a trash-pickup event on the Boise River with Swain in attendance.

Members from the community were invited to join the group in cleaning up a stretch of the river. Rep. Ilana Rubel, one of the co-founders of the Idaho Business for the Outdoors, hopes that Swain's journey will be useful to the legislature.

"The plan is to take the findings and do a report to the legislature because this is the first time there has ever been data collected along the entire length of the Boise river, and we are going to put it together and see what the data shows and where the problem areas are," Rubel, D-Boise, said. "We want to have more conversations with stakeholders along the way to find out how we can help them to get our river into better shape."

Although the group is still sifting through all the data, they believe they will be able to identify problem areas that are damaging water quality.