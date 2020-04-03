Man tells of his scary earthquake experience

Imagine being on the ice of Red Fish lake when the earthquake happened.

It turns out...that's exactly what happened to a Ketchum man.

Todd Dean, went to Stanley to get away from it all, hiking and camping for a few days.

About 5 p.m. Dean tells KMVT he wanted to hike across the lake and build a snowman.

The lake had about 2 feet of ice on top of it, totally safe to be on.

As he was out there building the snowman, the earth began to shake.

At first he said that he didn't know what was going on, so he just started running as fast as possible to get to shore.

When he found out it was an earthquake, he joked around saying he should buy a lottery ticket because he was so lucky to be alive.

"I didn't stop to think about, so I grabbed my backpack, it was laying on the ice, so I grabbed my backpack and I just start tailing it out of there and as I'm running, you could hear the ice cracking, so it was the cracking sound with the roar sound both, but the whole lake was moving, I mean the entire lake was moving," said Dean.

He says as soon as he got off the lake and back to his campsite he was met with phone calls and texts asking if he was okay.