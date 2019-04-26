Man walking across America to bring awareness about suicide in veterans

A Washington man is walking across America to bring awareness about a serious topic.

KMVT caught up with him when he passed through Twin Falls, and learned just why he's walking.

Army veteran Jimmy Novak is on a mission to walk from DuPont, Washington, to Disney World in Florida by Aug. 22.

All to bring more awareness to veteran suicide and post traumatic stress disorder.

Novak started his trip more than a month ago, on March 22, and to make his goal he has a goal of walking 22 miles a day.

He did tell KMVT that the number 22 showing up so often was a coincidence, but it fits in perfectly with his goal.

“My wrist band here says 22 a day, and that's based on the 2012 suicide statistics report from the VA. And it's changed, the last report I saw said it was down to 20, I hear there's a more recent one, where it's back up again, and I haven't seen that data myself, but at the end of the day, that number's academic, because even one death by suicide is one too many,” Novak explained.

And his end date, Aug. 22 is a big day as well, not only will he be in Disney World, but it's also his birthday.

Novak's progress can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and his username is JLNovak22.