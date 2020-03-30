Man wanted for attempted murder of sheriff's deputies

Law enforcement agencies need the public's help in arresting a man wanted in an attempted murder investigation.

William Pearle James allegedly tried to kill two sheriff's deputies on Sunday in Adams County.

James was last seen in New Meadows.

Idaho State Police is assisting Adams County in this search.

Members of the public are cautioned not to confront this individual but to contact law enforcement immediately by calling *ISP (*477) or 911 as he should be considered armed and dangerous.