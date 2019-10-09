Man wearing bags as disguise accused of robbing 3 N.Y. businesses in one day

Police in New York are searching for a man they say robbed three business in one day while wearing bags on his head, hands and sometimes feet.

In all three cases, the suspect has been described as a thin, white male who was wearing bags over his head, hands and sometimes feet. (Source: Niagara Falls Police/WIVB/CNN)

Niagara Falls Police are looking into the possibility that the same man is responsible for robbing three area businesses in less than 24 hours.

The man, described as white and thin, first walked into a Sunoco Express Monday morning and demanded money and Newport cigarettes. He told the clerk, “I’m a crazy person.” On the way out, he apologized to her.

"I can't understand why somebody would be that desperate and risk going to prison for a long period of time for self-gratification that they're only gonna get for a short time,” resident Howard Harrison said.

On Monday night, a similar suspect demanded money from a clerk at 7-11, but he was refused and chased from the store.

Just over three hours later, Frankie’s Donuts was held up by someone who was pointing what could be a gun in his hand.

"Either they're on drugs or they're broke. The crime's not bad here. People just provoke other people to do things, and that's how it goes,” resident Thike Jackson said.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest is urged to call the police.

