Man won’t go to prison after keeping teen in sexual captivity, locked in dog cage

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Wysolovski coerced a North Carolina teenager into sex and held her against her will for more than a year inside a dog cage in his Georgia home.

Michael Ren Wysolovski (Source: Gwinnett County Police Department)

Last week, he pleaded guilty to first-degree cruelty to children and interstate interference with custody.

Even so, he won’t spend any time in prison.

Technically, Wysolovski was sentenced to eight months in jail, but the terms of his plea deal gave him credit for the time he spent behind bars awaiting bail. He will spend the remaining nine years on probation and must register as a sex offender, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Authorities arrested Wysolovski in June 2017 and found the girl in a state of malnutrition with ringworm and back pain caused by being caged for so long.

The two met in an online support group for people who suffer from anorexia when the victim was 15 . As fate would have it, the same forum later turned out to be a tool of her salvation.

The victim tried to escape. When Wysolovski forbade it, she reached out to another person on the forum, who in turn informed the FBI.

When they first met, the girl told Wysolovski she was unhappy at home, so he convinced her to come live with him when she turned 16.

When she left her home in Charlotte, NC, Wysolovski picked her up on the side of the interstate.

The AJC reports the victim and Wysolovski agreed to a “consensual non-consensual” sexual relationship, which means the partners agree to simulate non-consensual sexual acts. It includes predetermined boundaries and safe words.

But Wysolovski eventually disregarded that agreement.

Prosecutor Michael DeTardo told local media Wysolovski engaged in biting, physical violence and excessive force.

At one point, the victim asked Wysolovski to control her eating habits. He ended up using food to punish her or force her to perform sexual acts.

The age of consent in Georgia is 16, so that ruled out a child molestation case. Still, Wysolovski initially faced more charges for rape, aggravated sodomy and false imprisonment.

The terms of the plea deal took rape and sodomy charges off the books. But the deal still requires him to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The victim addressed Wysolovski in court on April 25, WBTV reported. She clutched a stuffed animal as she described her ordeal.

“He lowered my self-esteem greatly and led me to believe I would never be loved or have a proper life if I gained any weight," she said. “I severely mutilated myself hoping I would become unlovable so no one would hurt me again as Wysolovski did. I am permanently disfigured."

According to the AJC, the victim has become terrified of showering and rain because Wysolovski traumatized her with water torture.

She constantly checks locks to ensure the space she is in will remain safe.

As he asked Judge Timothy Hamil for first-offender status, which would remove the plea from his criminal record at the completion of the sentence, Wysolovski said he believed he was helping the girl escape from a bad home situation.

“I can’t see even the most twisted definition of what you did as help … I don’t see any emotion from you. I don’t see any remorse from you,” the judge said in response.

“I am not moved to give you first offender status. … In my time on the bench, I can count on both hands the time I’ve refused to give someone first-offender status – but there’s something inside me that says this is one of those times.”

Detardo said the nature of the relationship between Wysolovski and the victim resided in a gray area of consent. A trial by jury might not have yielded a guilty verdict on the rape charge.

Wysolovski’s attorney wouldn’t accept a plea deal that included prison time. The victim’s family didn’t want the case to go to trial because they didn’t want her to have her story picked apart on the stand.

They did, however, insist that Wysolovski register as a sex offender for life. And they wanted it noted that his child cruelty charge he pleaded guilty to involved excessive physical pain during intercourse.

