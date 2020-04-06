Man who opened fire at Idaho officers dies of gunshot wounds

The Ada County Coroner says an Idaho man who was shot by police last Saturday has died of his injuries.

The Idaho Press reports Shane Farwell died Wednesday evening at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.

Farwell had been listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds since the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is still underway, but the Caldwell Police Department says it happened after officers responded to reports of gunfire and were told a man shot at his wife and a passing vehicle and held neighbors at gunpoint.

Police say Farwell shot at officers, who returned fire. The officers were not injured.