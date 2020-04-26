Man, woman, and child die in plane crash near Utah-Nevada state line

A county official in northeastern Nevada says three people were killed in a plane crash in a remote area near the Utah line.

Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi told the Elko Daily Free Press that a man, a woman and a boy were killed in the crash that occurred Friday night.

The news outlet later identified the deceased as Thomas A. Kvanvig, 48, of Chandler, Arizona; Stacie M. Kvanvig, 49; and Daniel Kvanvig, 8.

Czegledi said the crash occurred in the Goshute Valley, an area about 20 miles west of the Nevada-Utah line.

He said it appeared the plane that crashed was trying to land for unknown reasons and came down hard, nose down.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident.