'Managing infectious diseases' workshop held

A managing infectious diseases workshop took place Wednesday at the College of Southern Idaho's Fine Arts building.

At the workshop speakers from around the country spoke on Ebola patients and how they were managed and treated in various facilities here in the U.S. It was said American patients contacted the virus overseas.

The workshop also touched base on other infectious diseases, like tuberculosis, hepatitis a, and measles.

Nelson Long, training, and exercise coordinator from South Central Public Health District, was one of the keynote speakers at the workshop, and said his job is to make sure health departments, as well as the community, are prepared for any disastrous or public health emergency.

"The workshop provides an opportunity for health care partners and all of our community partners to get together and learn together from subject matter experts," Long said. " ... . evaluate our current plans and policies procedures we have in place to deal with infectious disease in our community."

The workshop has been going on for about five years, Long said.

More than 90 people were in attendance.