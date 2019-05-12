Idaho State Police looking for Idaho Falls Man, who is considered to be 'armed' and 'dangerous'

Idaho State Police are searching for an Idaho Falls man after fleeing the scene from a traffic stop and a suspect for drug trafficking.

Authorities have identify 35-year-old Richard A. Burns as the suspect.

According to Idaho State Police, on Saturday a trooper initiated a traffic stop near Fort Hall around 8:00 p.m. Burns drove off, crashed in Blackfoot and ran from the scene.

A Blackfoot woman was taken into custody, who was inside the car, ISP said.

Burns is considered to be "armed" and "dangerous", its advice for the community to have no contact with Burns and to call your local law enforcement.

Idaho State Police received assistance from the Bannock County, Bingham County Sheriff's Offices and Fort Hall, Blackfoot Police Departments.