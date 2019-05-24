I-84 murder suspect caught in Cassia County, no injuries reported

KMVT has confirmed that the man suspected of killing a man on Interstate 84 Wednesday in Utah before fleeing to Idaho has been caught by law enforcement in Cassia County.

Jonathan Llana, 45, has been caught by a multi-agency task force. Idaho State Police tweeted out the information. Llana was caught Friday at 3:15 p.m. about 10 miles from the original crash location outside of Burley.

Sources say he managed to break into a house overnight and steal a side-by-side ATV.

ISP said there were no injuries to law enforcement or people in the area. The teask forces working to locate Llana included Utah Highway Patrol, ISP, Cassia, Twin Falls and Power counties sheriff's offices and Idaho Fish and Game.

Llana was taken into custody within the initial search area near Interstate 86 and Raft River/Yale Road.

The Los Angeles man is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the Wednesday night shooting that killed Dennis Gwyther of Salt Lake City and injured Gwyther's passenger.

Utah officials said the two victims were heading toward Idaho on Interstate 84 in northern Utah when the suspect fired multiple rounds at their vehicle. Idaho troopers gave chase to Llana's vehicle until it crashed into a canal in southern Idaho. Police say Llana then fled on foot.