DEVELOPING: Manhunt underway after Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper shot and killed

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 11:10 AM, Mar 27, 2020

ELKO, Nevada (KMVT/KSVT) A manhunt is underway after a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed before 6 a.m. Friday morning, while conducting a motorist assist at US-93 and White Pine County mile marker 106 in Ely., according to a Facebook post from the Elko Police Department.

The post from the Elko Police Department indicates multiple agencies are searching for the suspect, and the Nevada Department of Transportation says US-93 is closed in both directions near South Clover Valley Rd. in Currie, and for drivers to expect long delays.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation here.

 
